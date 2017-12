Dec 8 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - DEPARTURE OF COMPANY‘S INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, JEFFREY WHITNELL, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 7, 2017

* AETERNA ZENTARIS INC - COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR WHITNELL'S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER