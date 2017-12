Dec 20 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* AETERNA ZENTARIS ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF MACRILEN™ (MACIMORELIN) FOR DIAGNOSIS OF ADULT GROWTH HORMONE DEFICIENCY

* AETERNA ZENTARIS - INTENDS TO MAKE MACRILEN AVAILABLE COMMERCIALLY IN UNITED STATES DURING Q1 OF 2018