BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris engages advisors and provides update to shareholders
August 8, 2017 / 9:21 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris engages advisors and provides update to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc-

* Aeterna Zentaris engages advisors and provides update to shareholders

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says ‍special committee of independent directors engaged a consulting firm and a financial advisor to assist in its efforts​

* Says ‍strategic review committee retained firms in part to validate commercial potential of Macrilien​

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says ‍board and strategic review committee will consider certain enhancements under discussion at board for last several months​

* Says ‍board has also discussed formally adopting a director share ownership requirement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

