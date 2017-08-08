BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris engages advisors and provides update to shareholders

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc-

* Aeterna Zentaris engages advisors and provides update to shareholders

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says ‍special committee of independent directors engaged a consulting firm and a financial advisor to assist in its efforts​

* Says ‍strategic review committee retained firms in part to validate commercial potential of Macrilien​

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says ‍board and strategic review committee will consider certain enhancements under discussion at board for last several months​

* Says ‍board has also discussed formally adopting a director share ownership requirement​