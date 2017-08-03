FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris files claim against former CEO, former general counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* Aeterna Zentaris commences legal action against David Dodd and Philip Theodore

* Filed a claim against company's former CEO David Dodd and its former general counsel Philip Theodore​

* Also alleges that Dodd and Theodore conveyed and used Aeterna's confidential information without authorization​

* Claim ‍for actions co says involve breaches of fiduciary duties,unauthorized disclosure of confidential,highly proprietary information​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

