BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris files claim against former CEO, former general counsel

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:
* Aeterna Zentaris commences legal action against David Dodd and Philip Theodore
* Filed a claim against company's former CEO David Dodd and its former general counsel Philip Theodore
* Also alleges that Dodd and Theodore conveyed and used Aeterna's confidential information without authorization
* Claim for actions co says involve breaches of fiduciary duties,unauthorized disclosure of confidential,highly proprietary information