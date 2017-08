BRIEF-Aetna reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $3.42

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc :

* Aetna reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Aetna Inc - Qtrly ‍total revenue $15.52 billion versus $15.95 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.42

* Q2 earnings per share $3.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aetna Inc - Qtrly healthcare medical benefit ratio ‍80.0​ percent versus 82.4 percent

* Aetna Inc - ‍medical membership at June 30, 2017 decreased by 358 thousand compared with March 31, 2017​

* Aetna- ‍Decrease in medical membership as at June 30, reflects declines in co's Medicaid products due to exit of Missouri Medicaid program during Q2

* Aetna Inc sees FY GAAP earnings per share $5.46 to $5.56

* Sees ‍full-year 2017 Non-GAAP projected EPS $9.45 to $9.55​

* Aetna- in Q2 2017, co experienced "favorable development" of prior-period health care cost estimates in its Medicare, commercial and Medicaid products​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S