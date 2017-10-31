FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aetna reports Q3 earnings per share $2.52
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 31, 2017 / 10:11 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Aetna reports Q3 earnings per share $2.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc

* Aetna reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.45

* Q3 earnings per share $2.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aetna Inc - Medical membership totaled 22.2 million at sept. 30, 2017 versus 22.1 million reported at June 30, 2017

* Aetna Inc - Qtrly ‍total revenue $15.0 billion versus $15.8 billion

* Q3 revenue view $15.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aetna Inc - ‍​Qtrly total health care medical benefit ratio 81.9 percent versus 82 percent

* Aetna Inc - Sees FY 2017 gaap eps about $5.95‍​

* Aetna Inc ‍​sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS of about $9.75

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aetna- ‍Decrease in qtrly total revenue primarily due to lower premiums in aetna’s health care segment and temporary suspension of health insurer fee in 2017​

* Aetna Inc - “‍once again increasing our full year 2017 earnings projections”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

