BRIEF-Aevis Victoria H1 net profit up at CHF 12.2 mln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AEVIS VICTORIA SA

* H1 NET PROFIT OF CHF 12.2 MILLION, IN COMPARISON TO A NET PROFIT OF CHF 4.5 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016‍​

* H1 REVENUE CHF 336.6 MILLION VERSUS CHF 293.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2017: EXPECTS TO REALISE A TOTAL REVENUE OF MORE THAN CHF 700 MILLION AND AN EBITDAR OF MORE THAN CHF 100 MILLION

* SURGE IN PROFITABILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE SUSTAINED AND WILL ALLOW TO PROPOSE INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM