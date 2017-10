Oct 2 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum - ‍Energy & Minerals Group, co’s affiliates agreed to sell Medallion Gathering & Processing Llc for $1.825 billion, additional consideration​

* Laredo - ‍proceeds from sale of Medallion, including both base consideration and additional consideration, to be distributed 51 percent to EMG, 49 percent to co Source text : (bit.ly/2fCsC0k) Further company coverage: