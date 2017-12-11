FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2017 / 10:49 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Affimed presents data from Phase 1B combination study of AFM13 with pembrolizumab at Ash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Affimed Nv:

* Affimed presents data from Phase 1B combination study of AFM13 with Pembrolizumab at Ash

* Affimed NV - completed dose-escalation shows combination of AFM13 and pembrolizumab is well-tolerated

* Affimed - 3-month ORR compares favorably to historical ORR of pembrolizumab alone in Phase 1B combination study of aFM13

* Affimed NV - one dose-limiting toxicity observed in Cohort 3, which was repeated GRADE 2 infusion-related reaction

* Affimed NV - In Cohort 3, repeated Grade 2 infusion-related reaction lead to discontinuation of AFM13 treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

