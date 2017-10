BRIEF-Affine Q3 gross rental revenue down at 8.3‍​ million euros

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AFFINE RE SA:

* Q3 GROSS RENTAL REVENUE EUR 8.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M GROSS RENTAL INCOME DOWN 0.9 PERCENT ON LFL BASIS AND DOWN 3.1 PERCENT CONSIDERING DISPOSALS AND ACQUISITIONS

* EXPECTS IMPACT OF LEASE CHANGES OF EUR -0.1 MILLION IN 2017

* CONFIRMS INTENTION TO OFFER FY DIVIDEND OF EUR 1 PER SHARE

* END-OF-SEPT VOLUME OF INVESTMENTS MADE OR COMMITTED ON TRAILING 18-MONTH WAS EUR 118 MILLION

* INVESTMENTS SHOULD GENERATE ANNUAL RENT OF EUR 8.5 MILLION, WITH EUR 0.9 MILLION ALREADY RECORDED IN ACCOUNTS AT END OF SEPT

* END OF YEAR SHOULD BE MARKED BY REFINANCING OF LILLEUROPE TOWER, NOW ENTIRELY OWNED BY CO