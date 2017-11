Nov 15 (Reuters) - AFH FINANCIAL GROUP PLC:

* TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF £15.0 MILLION THROUGH PLACING BY WAY OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OF NEW SHARES ​

* PLACING AT A PRICE OF 250 PENCE PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE

* ‍NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING TO BE USED TO EXECUTE COMPANY'S ACQUISITION PIPELINE AND FOR WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES​