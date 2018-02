Feb 13 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc:

* AFLAC INC - ‍DECLARED A TWO-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT OF COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK IN FORM OF A 100% STOCK DIVIDEND PAYABLE ON MARCH 16, 2018​