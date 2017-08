Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aflac Inc

* Aflac Incorporated board of directors increases shares authorized for repurchase

* Aflac Inc - has authorized purchase of up to 40 million shares of its common stock​

* Aflac Inc - new ‍authorization is in addition to 15.6 million shares that remained under a previous authorization as of June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: