BRIEF-AFM fines ABN Amro Group for incomplete compliance with MiFID reporting requirements

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* ABN AMRO GROUP NV - FINES FOR INCOMPLETE COMPLIANCE WITH MIFID REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

* FIRST FINE IMPOSED BY AFM AMOUNTS TO EUR 500,000

* AFM FINED ABN AMRO CLEARING BANK AND ABN AMRO BANK FOR NOT COMPLETELY COMPLYING WITH TRANSACTION-RELATED REPORTING REQUIREMENTS‍​

* SECOND FINE AMOUNTS TO EUR 400.000 AND RELATES TO 86,796 MARKET TRANSACTIONS THAT HAD NOT BEEN INCLUDED IN ABN AMRO BANK N.V.’S REPORTS FROM 02-02-2010 TO 01-07-2015.

* FIRST FINE AND CONCERNS NON-TIMELY REPORTING BY ABN AMRO CLEARING BANK N.V. OF 11,911 TRANSACTIONS IN PERIOD 13-9-2014 TO 11-4-2016

* AFM REDUCED THE FINE FOR ABN AMRO TO EUR 400,000 BECAUSE CO DISCOVERED THE VIOLATION ITSELF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)