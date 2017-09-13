FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 13, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Africa Energy Corp

* Africa Energy acquires interest in Namibia

* Africa Energy - ‍announces acquisition of one-third of shares in unit of Pancontinental Oil & Gas N.L.

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍Africa Energy paid Pancontinental US$2.2 million at closing​

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍will pay additional US$5.5 million upon spud of first exploration

* Africa Energy Corp - ‍partnered with Pancontinental for an effective 10 percent interest in PEL 37 offshore Namibia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.