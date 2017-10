Oct 4 (Reuters) - African Export Import Bank

* SAYS RAISED A TOTAL AMOUNT OF US$ 165.8 MILLION THROUGH THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 38.6 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ‍​

* ON FIRST DAY OF LISTING AND TRADING, 5,000 DRS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE FOR TRADING AT AN INDICATIVE PRICE OF US$ 4.30 PER DR. ‍​