Nov 27 (Reuters) - African Media Entertainment Ltd:

* AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LTD - ‍HY REVENUE DECREASED BY 2% TO R117 MILLION​

* AFRICAN MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT LTD - ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE 208,7 CENTS (2016: 226,7 CENTS)​