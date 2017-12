Dec 1 (Reuters) - African Phoenix Investments Ltd:

* AFRICAN PHOENIX INVESTMENTS LTD - ENOS BANDA‘S TERM AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF PHOENIX (“CEO”) ENDED ON 30 NOVEMBER 2017

* AFRICAN PHOENIX INVESTMENTS LTD - ENOS WILL, HOWEVER, REMAIN ON BOARD AS A NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF PHOENIX

* AFRICAN PHOENIX INVESTMENTS LTD - IS IN PROCESS OF APPOINTING A PERMANENT CEO TO FILL THIS VACANCY