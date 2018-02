Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aft Corporation Ltd:

* ‍SIGNED BINDING CONDITIONAL TERM SHEET WITH PET CARE PLATFORM INNOVATOR PETBACKER PTE. LTD​

* CO TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 50 PERCENT OF CAPITAL IN PETBACKER PTY FOR $AUD1.8 MILLION

* CO TO RAISE AT LEAST $AUD2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)