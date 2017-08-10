BRIEF-Ag Growth announces Q2 earnings of $0.88 per share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc -
* Ag Growth announces second quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
* Qtrly diluted profit per share $0.88
* Qtrly trade sales $222.2 million versus $143.5 million
* Anticipates Q3 Canadian farm sales to exceed a very strong 2016 comparative
* Sales in third and fourth quarters of 2017 are expected to exceed prior year
* In United States, anticipate sales levels in second half of 2017 will approximate those of prior year