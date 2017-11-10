FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ag Growth International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79‍​
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 10, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Ag Growth International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc:

* Ag Growth announces third quarter 2017 results; declares dividends

* Ag Growth International Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.92‍​

* Ag Growth International Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.79‍​

* Ag Growth International Inc - ‍management anticipates company’s north american farm sales in Q4 to approximate 2016 results​

* Ag Growth International - ‍domestic and international commercial backlog as at Sept 30, 2017, includes a higher than typical book of business for 2018​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.