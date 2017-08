Aug 2 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc:

* A.G.BARR PLC - GROUP ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR PROFIT EXPECTATIONS

* A.G.BARR PLC - REVENUE FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 29 JULY 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE £136M, AN INCREASE OF C.8% ON SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

* A.G.BARR PLC - MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH SUGAR REDUCTION PROGRAMME, CONFIDENT WILL MEET PORTFOLIO TARGET COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017