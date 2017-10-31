FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AGCO Q3 earnings per share $0.76
October 31, 2017 / 12:40 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-AGCO Q3 earnings per share $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AGCO Corp

* AGCO reports third quarter results

* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.92 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $2.86

* Sees FY 2017 sales $8.2 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AGCO Corp - ‍ Q3 of 2017 adjusted net income, excluding restructuring expenses, was $0.79 per share​

* AGCO Corp - ‍maintaining full-year outlook for net income per share​

* AGCO Corp - ‍AGCO’s net sales for 2017 are expected to reach $8.2 billion

* AGCO Corp - ‍gross and operating margins for 2017 are expected to improve from 2016 levels​

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $3.00

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.05, revenue view $7.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

