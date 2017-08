July 26 (Reuters) - AGCO Corp:

* AGCO to acquire precision planting from the Climate Corporation

* Terms of agreement were not disclosed. Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.​

* Co, Climate Corporation announced a definitive agreement has been signed for AGCO to acquire Precision Planting LLC equipment business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)