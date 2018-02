Feb 21 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA:

* REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS‍​

* FY GROUP NET RESULT AT EUR 623 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27 MILLION‍​

* FY TOTAL GROUP SOLVENCY II AGEAS RATIO AT 196.3 PERCENT VERSUS 191.2 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REGULAR GROSS DIVIDEND UP TO EUR 2.10 FROM EUR 1.70 ‍​

* FY COMBINED RATIO AT 95.2 PERCENT VERSUS 101.1 PERCENT

* FY GROUP INFLOWS (AGEAS’S PART) GREW 2 PERCENT TO EUR 14.4 BILLION

* FY INSURANCE NET PROFIT UP 33 PERCENT TO EUR 960 MILLION VERSUS EUR 721 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)