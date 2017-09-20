FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 11:51 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust receives unitholder meeting requisition

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust -Sandpiper Real Estate Fund Limited Partnership has advised REIT that it owns, directly or indirectly, 10% of outstanding units of REIT

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - unitholder requisition requesting that co call special meeting of unitholders for reconstituting board

* Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust-meeting requisition to reconstitute board with 5 new trustees,seeking advisory vote to internalize management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

