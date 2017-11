Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* U.K. FCA HAS CLOSED A TWO-YEAR INVESTIGATION INTO POSSIBLE MANIPULATION OF THE $9 TRILLION AGENCY BOND MARKET - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* A U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE IS STILL OPEN ON POSSIBLE MANIPULATION OF AGENCY BOND MARKET - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES ‍​‍​ Source text : bloom.bg/2gYvj0z