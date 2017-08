Aug 2 (Reuters) - AGF Management Ltd

* AGF reports July 2017 assets under management

* AGF Management Ltd - ‍total AUM $34 billion at July 31 versus $34.7 billion at June 30​​

* AGF Management Ltd - ‍total AUM (including alternative asset management platform AUM) was $34.9 billion at July 31 versus $35.6 billion at June 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: