Feb 14 (Reuters) - AGFA GEVAERT NV:

* DIRK DE MAN WILL BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF AGFA-GEVAERT AS OF MAY 9, 2018

* ‍DIRK DE MAN WILL REPLACE KRIS HOORNAERT AS CFO​