March 1 (Reuters) - AGFA GEVAERT NV:

* SIEGWERK AND AGFA GRAPHICS ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR UV DIGITAL PACKAGING INKS

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS

‍CONTRACT INCLUDES TRANSFER FROM AGFA TO SIEGWERK OF OEM CUSTOMER LIST, ACCESS TO KNOW-HOW, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND SERVICES IN DOMAIN OF UV CURABLE DIGITAL INKJET INKS FOR SINGLE PASS PACKAGING AND LABELS INDUSTRY​