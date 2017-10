Sept 26 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd

* Announces acquisition of entire interests in a project company

* Unit entered into acquisition agreement with Zhongshan Yufeng Real Estate Development Company Limited

* Unit to acquire from Zhongshan Yufeng Real Estate Development Co stake in project co and to provide loan(s) to project co for RMB3.7 billion

* Co to facilitate the acquisition, parties thereunder agree to implement debt restructuring