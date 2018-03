March 1 (Reuters) - Agile Group Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF US$300 MILLION SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

* NET PROCEEDS FROM SECURITIES ISSUE TO AMOUNT TO ABOUT US$295.9 MILLION

* ‍ISSUE PRICE OF SECURITIES WILL BE 100 PERCENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SECURITIES​