BRIEF-Agilent Technologies Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.99

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc:

* AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.62 TO $2.68

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61 TO $0.63

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.99

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.885 BILLION TO $4.905 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION TO $1.22 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $1.21 BILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* ‍ ON A GAAP BASIS FIRST-QUARTER NET LOSS INCLUDED $533 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.58, REVENUE VIEW $1.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.59, REVENUE VIEW $4.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: