July 17 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies Inc

* Agilent Technologies Inc - on July 14, 2017, company, lenders and agent entered into amendment number 1 to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Agilent Technologies Inc - amendment further increased commitments under facility by an additional $300 million - SEC filing

* Agilent Technologies Inc - aggregate commitments under facility now total $1.0 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2vvjiRT) Further company coverage: