Feb 14 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AGIOS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.81

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $9.8 MILLION VERSUS $22.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.66 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS - SEES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 ENABLING CO TO FUND EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS THROUGH AT LEAST END OF 2020