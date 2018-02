Feb 15 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd:

* AGNICO EAGLE PARTICIPATES IN ORLA MINING LTD. FINANCING

* AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD - ‍ACQUIRED 1.7 MILLION UNITS OF ORLA MINING AT A PRICE OF $1.75 PER UNIT​

