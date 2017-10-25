BRIEF-Agnico Eagle reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

* Agnico Eagle reports third quarter 2017 results including record quarterly gold production; improved 2017 production and cost guidance; Nunavut projects remain on schedule and on budget; dividend increased by 10%

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says ‍full year production guidance increased and unit cost forecasts reduced​

* Says ‍payable gold production in Q3 of 2017 was 454,362 ounces at production costs per ounce of $578​

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says ‍production costs per ounce for Q3 of 2017 were $578, which was 13% lower, compared to $666 in prior-year period​

* Says ‍AISC for Q3 of 2017 were $789, which was 4% lower, compared to $821 in prior-year period​

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says ‍2017 production is now expected to exceed 1.68 million ounces of gold​

* Agnico Eagle Mines -‍ lower AISC primarily due to lower total cash costs per ounce, lower sustaining capital expenditures compared to prior-year period​

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says FY ‍total cash costs per ounce are now expected to be $570 to $600 and AISC are expected to be $820 to $870 per ounce​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: