Feb 6 (Reuters) - Agora Hospitality Group Co Ltd

* Says Alpha Concept Investments Limited decreased stake in the company to 0.5 percent from 16.3 percent, on Feb. 6

* Says King Terrace Limited increased stake in the company to 15.8 percent from 0 percent, on Feb. 6

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/c5Muqe

