Dec 21 (Reuters) - Agora:

* SAYS IT HAS DECIDED TO FORM TAX CAPITAL GROUP WITH ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* ESTIMATES THAT FORMING TAX CAPITAL GROUP WOULD DECREASE ITS TAX OBLIGATION BY ABOUT 5 MILLION ZLOTYS EACH YEAR

* FORMING OF TAX CAPITAL GROUP IS PLANNED FOR MARCH 1, 2018, AGREEMENT WOULD RUN UNTIL DEC. 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)