BRIEF-Agora Q4 Operation Result Might Be Affected By Write-Downs

Jan 4 (Reuters) - AGORA SA:

* IS CONDUCTING IMPAIRMENT TESTS ON FIXED ASSETS

* ESTIMATES THAT HIGHER AMORTISATION WRITE-DOWNS WILL REDUCE CO OPERATIONAL RESULT IN Q4 BY ABOUT 5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MAY ALSO NEED TO WRITE DOWN VALUE OF FIXED ASSETS WHAT MIGHT AFFECT CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULT IN Q4 BY ABOUT 70-90 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CO'S ANALYSIS SHOWS LIKELYHOOD OF WRITE-DOWNS OF FIXED ASSETS CONCERNING PRINT SEGMENT, VALUE OF PRESS TITLE "CZTERY KĄTY" AND VALUE OF FIRM TRADER.COM