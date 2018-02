Feb 7 (Reuters) - AGORA:

* REACHES TRIPARTITE AGREEMENT REGARDING JOB CUTS IN ITS “DRUK” SEGMENT

* ESTIMATES COSTS OF JOB CUTS AT AROUND 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS WHAT WILL AFFECT Q1 2018 RESULT

* ESTIMATES THAT JOB CUTS WILL SAVE AROUND 2.0-2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR CO IN WHOLE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)