March 6 (Reuters) - AGORA:

* ITS UNIT, HELIOS, SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH TWO INVESTORS

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT NEW UNIT IS TO BE SET UP AND RUN ABUT 45 FOOD OUTLETS IN POLAND

* HELIOS TO ACQUIRE 90 PERCENT OF STAKE AND INVEST 5 MILLION ZLOTYS IN NEWLY SET-UP UNIT

* HELIOS ESTIMATES THAT ITS TOTAL INVESTMENT IN NEW COMPANY WILL NOT EXCEED 10 MILLION ZLOTYS

* INVESTORS ARE PIOTR GRAJEWSKI AND PIOTR KOMOR