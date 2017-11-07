BRIEF-Agrium announces sale of Conda phosphate and North Bend nitric acid operations

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc-
* Agrium announces sale of Conda phosphate and North Bend nitric acid operations
* Agrium Inc - deal for approximately $100-million
* Agrium - will sell its Conda, Idaho, phosphate production facility & adjacent phosphate mineral rights for a sale price of approximately $100-million
* Agrium Inc - Agrium is expected to record a non-cash impairment of $178-million, net of tax associated with sale of Conda
* Agrium Inc - Agrium will supply 100% of ammonia requirements of Conda phosphate operations
* Agrium Inc - whereby Agrium will sell its North Bend, Ohio nitric acid facility.
* Agrium Inc - whereby Agrium will sell its North Bend, Ohio nitric acid facility.

* Agrium Inc - Agrium will purchase 100% of map product produced, with pricing formulas for both tied to benchmark phosphate fertilizer prices