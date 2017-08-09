FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrium Q2 adjusted EPS $4.09
August 9, 2017 / 11:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Agrium Q2 adjusted EPS $4.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $4.09

* Qtrly retail sales were $5.7 billion versus $5.8 billion in Q2 2016

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.75 to $5.25

* Q2 net earnings to equity holders of Agrium $4.03 per share diluted

* Qtrly sales $6,319 million versus $6,415 million last year

* Agrium Inc - FY17 total capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $650-million to $700-million

* Says lowered upper end of our annual guidance range due to an expected weak nitrogen pricing environment

* Agrium Inc - potash production in 2017 is now expected to range between 2.5 million and 2.7 million tonnes

* Updated FY 2017 retail EBITDA range from $1.150-billion to $1.20-billion compared to previous guidance of $1.125-billion to $1.250-billion

* Sees 2017 nitrogen production to range between 3.5 million tonnes to 3.6 million tonnes

* Nitrogen sales volumes were 1.2 million tonnes in q2 versus 1.2 million tonnes last year

* Potash sales volumes were 714,000 tonnes in q2 versus. 697,000 tonnes last year

* Agrium Inc - qtrly total wholesale sales $848 million versus $882 million in Q2 2016

* Completion of merger with PotashCorp anticipated near Q3 end

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.01, revenue view $6.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.87, revenue view $13.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

