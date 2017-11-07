FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrium Q3 adj. loss per share $0.23
November 7, 2017 / 11:32 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Agrium Q3 adj. loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc:

* Agrium reports third quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.65 to $4.80 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Qtrly retail reported sales $2,067‍​ million versus $1,857 million

* Qtrly sales $2,382‍​ million versus $2,192 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.23 ‍​

* Updated Retail EBITDA range between $1.160 billion to $1.190 billion for 2017​

* Estimate for Retail Crop Nutrient sales volumes has been reduced to between 9.9 million and 10.2 million tonnes in 2017​

* Reduced annual guidance range to reflect lost production volumes in Q3, impact of challenging weather conditions on retail operations​

* Qtrly ‍results were impacted by summer maintenance schedule, extreme dry weather in Canada and Australia and hurricanes in southern U.S.​

* Total capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be in range of $650 million to $700 million​

* Qtrly wholesale sales $443‍​ million versus $445 million

* Revised expected potash production range for 2017 to between 2.4 and 2.5 million tonnes.

* Looking at fall season and into 2018, see solid grower demand for fertilizer and other crop inputs​

* Qtrly nitrogen sales volumes of 668,000‍​ tonnes versus 739,000 tonnes last year

* Updating 2017 nitrogen production range to between 3.3 and 3.4 million tonnes​

* Qtrly potash sales volumes of 462 ,000 tonnes versus 496,000 tonnes last year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $2.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

