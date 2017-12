Dec 21 (Reuters) - Agt Food And Ingredients Inc:

* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO ALLIANCE PULSE PROCESSORS INC.‘S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES

* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS - UNIT HAS EXTENDED MATURITIES OF FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO JANUARY 24, 2020

* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS - AMENDMENTS TO CREDIT AGREEMENT INCLUDE CANCELLING NON-REVOLVING FACILITY, REDUCING COMMITTED FACILITY AMOUNT TO C$400 MILLION