July 27 (Reuters) - AGTHIA GROUP:

* H1 NET PROFIT 118 MILLION DIRHAMS DOWN 18.7 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* H1 REVENUE 1.07 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 2.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* "IN WIDER GCC, RECENT GEOPOLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS HAVE STALLED OUR EFFORTS TO GENERATE NEW REVENUE STREAMS FOR OUR BUSINESSES"

* APPOINTS TARIQ AHMED SAEED AL-WAHEDI AS GROUP CEO