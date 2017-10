BRIEF-Ahlers 9-month net income down 19.6 pct at 4.1 million euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AHLERS AG:

* ‍REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST IN FISCAL 2016/17 CONFIRMED​

* ‍REVENUE EFFECT RESULTS IN REDUCED EARNINGS IN SPITE OF HIGHER GROSS PROFIT MARGIN​

* 9MTH REVENUES FROM AHLERS’ CONTINUED ACTIVITIES REMAINED STABLE AT EUR 179.4 MILLION DURING SAME PERIOD (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 179.4 MILLION)​

* 9MTH ‍SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 179.7 MILLION, 2.6 PERCENT BELOW PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 184.5 MILLION​

* 9MTH ‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 4.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)