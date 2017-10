BRIEF-Ahlers: confirms forecast of largely stable revenues and slightly higher earnings for FY 2016/17

Sept 25 (Reuters) - AHLERS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: AHLERS AG: FORECAST OF LARGELY STABLE REVENUES AND SLIGHTLY HIGHER EARNINGS CONFIRMED FOR FULL YEAR 2016/17. SALES REVENUES DECLINE IN THIRD QUARTER DUE TO SHIFT FROM FIXED TO CONSIGNMENT BUSINESS AND LATER DELIVERY OF THE AUTUMN/WINTER MERCHAN

* ‍SALES REVENUES DECLINE IN Q3 DUE TO SHIFT FROM FIXED TO CONSIGNMENT BUSINESS AND LATER DELIVERY OF AUTUMN/WINTER MERCHANDISE​

* ‍AT NINE-MONTH STAGE, SALES REVENUES OF CONTINUED BRANDS WERE STABLE IN SPITE OF SHIFTS​

* ‍HAS CONFIRMED FORECAST FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2016/17​

* ‍FY CONTINUED OPERATIONS SHOULD GROW BY ABOUT 2 PERCENT, WITH TOTAL REVENUES PROJECTED TO REMAIN MORE OR LESS STABLE​

* ‍FY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS AFTER TAXES ARE EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (2015/16: EUR 2.5 MILLION)​

* 9 MONTH EBIT DECLINED BY 23 PERCENT TO EUR 6.7 MILLION, WHILE EARNINGS AFTER TAXES WERE DOWN BY 20 PERCENT TO EUR 4.1 MILLION​

* ‍9MTH TOTAL REVENUES DECLINED BY 2.6 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS YEAR‘S EUR 184.5 MILLION TO EUR 179.7 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)