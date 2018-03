BRIEF-Ahlers FY ‍Group Earnings After Taxes At EUR 1.9 Million​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - AHLERS AG:

* FY ‍GROUP EARNINGS AFTER TAXES WERE DOWN BY EUR 0.6 MILLION FROM EUR 2.5 MILLION TO EUR 1.9 MILLION​

* FY ‍EBITDA DECLINED BY 10 PERCENT FROM EUR 9.2 MILLION TO EUR 8.3 MILLION​

* UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER COMMON SHARE AND EUR 0.20 PER PREFERRED SHARE PROPOSED

* IN FY 2016/17, REVENUES OF CONTINUED BRANDS INCREASED BY 1.4 PERCENT TO EUR 235.6 MILLION

* ‍HIGHER CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME PROJECTED FOR 2017/18​

* AHLERS - ‍EBIT AFTER SPECIAL EFFECTS AND NET INCOME AFTER TAXES SHOULD GROW BY MEDIUM DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE IN 2017/18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)